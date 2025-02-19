Where Do Celtics Stand in Eastern Conference Following All-Star Break?
The Boston Celtics are the defending NBA champions. They were able to take down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to win their first title since 2008.
Heading into this season, they were the favorites to repeat. They still have one of the most dangerous starting lineups in the NBA when they are healthy.
Now, the Celtics are not the top dog in the Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers are, and have been all season long.
The Cavs have a massive lead on the Celtics coming out of the All-Star break for the top of the East. They have a 5.5-game lead on Boston for the top spot.
Boston had a rough January before picking things up before the All-Star break. Heading into the break, they won seven of their last eight games, meaning they seem to have figured out their issues.
The Celtics have two guys who can go off at any time. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are players who can drop 40 points at any point.
Having two guys who are good enough to be All-NBA players is essential to winning an NBA title. Not many other teams in the league have two top guys of the same caliber.
The Celtics are still viewed by many to be the favorites to come out of the East. Oklahoma City might be the best team overall in the league, but Boston feels like they can still beat them.
As long as Boston can stay healthy heading into the playoffs, they are the most dangerous team in the East. Their best is better than Cleveland's best, even though the Cavs are really good.
Indiana and New York loom as threats, too. Neither one of those teams will be taken lightly by Boston if they face them in the playoffs.
Boston knows how good Indiana is after taking them on in the East Finals last year. The Knicks are significantly better than they were a year ago.
Still, when Boston is at their best, they can beat both of those teams. Staying healthy is the biggest obstacle to a repeat appearance in the NBA Finals.
