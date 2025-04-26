Celtics' Jaylen Brown Issues Fiery Response to Magic Fouls
The banged-up Boston Celtics' title defense has been hit by the injury bug early.
Ahead of the playoffs, four-time All-Star Boston small forward Jaylen Brown had an injection in his right knee to address a posterior impingement.
When the Celtics' first-round series against the Orlando Magic tipped off, it quickly became apparent that the Magic had made a tactical decision to hard foul the reigning champs. There's an obvious talent disparity between the two clubs at this point in time, so Orlando has been looking to rattle the opposition.
Unfortunately, the Magic's bruising approach has been yielding a body count.
Following a collision with Orlando swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum incurred a right distal radius bone bruise and had to sit out Game 2. Starting center Kristaps Porzingis got cut on the forehead and had to depart to receive multiple stitches.
More Boston Celtics News: 'Guess I Did Something Right,' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Reacts to Rowdy Celtics Fans
Six-time All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday, meanwhile, sat out Game 3 with a strained right hamstring. Holiday also entered the postseason while battling a pinky injury.
On Friday, Boston fell to the Magic on the road, 95-93, and the series fell to a 2-1 record in the Celtics' favor.
More Boston Celtics News: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Fires Back at Criticism Over Celtics' Jayson Tatum Injury
Postgame, Brown was asked by Gary Washburne of The Boston Globe about the escalating hard fouls that seem to have become part and parcel of Orlando's defensive strategy in this series.
Noa Dalzell of CLNS captured the moment of Washburne's inquiry, and Brown's response.
“Might be a fight [that could] break out or something. It’s starting to feel like it's not even basketball, and the refs is not controlling their environment," Brown said. "So it is what it is, if we want to fight it out, we can do that. We can fight to see who goes to the second round.”
The Celtics still are the heavy favorites to advance — and remain major contenders to win their second consecutive title — but the more they let the Magic into their heads, the more vulnerable they could become.
In the defeat, Brown scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from the foul line, while grabbing six rebounds, dishing out one dime (against six turnovers), swiping one steal and blocking one shot.
More Boston Celtics News:
Predicting Rest of Celtics vs Magic Playoff Series
NBA Players Rank Celtics Star Among League's Most Underrated
Former All-Star Claims Celtics Legend Was Tougher to Defend Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reignites NBA, NFL Drama with Latest Comments
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.