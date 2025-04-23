Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Fires Back at Criticism Over Celtics' Jayson Tatum Injury
The Boston Celtics took down the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, but that wasn't the story of the game. During the contest, Celtics star Jayson Tatum took a hard fall to the floor after a tough foul from Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Many called out Caldwell-Pope for his actions, with some saying that there was more to the foul than meets the eye. Tatum suffered a wrist injury, but seemed to be okay after the team took X-rays on it.
However, Tatum has now been listed as doubtful for the upcoming Game 2. The Celtics don't want to push him back, and they are looking to avoid the issue becoming any more serious than it already is.
But ahead of Game 2, Caldwell-Pope has now fired back at criticism over the foul. The veteran guard spoke to the media during the Orlando shootaround.
"Just a foul. It's playoff basketball, that's all I got to say on it...I didn't hear any comments (from Horford), not worried about any comments…a hard foul is a hard foul. I really don't care what anybody says. I'm still gonna play how I play, how I'm supposed to play.”
Many Boston fans won't like these comments from Caldwell-Pope, and he should expect some boos coming his way in Game 2. However, Caldwell-Pope is a professional, and the boos shouldn't impact his game whatsoever.
But the Celtics do need Tatum to be okay going forward if they want to repeat as NBA champions. Tatum is the leader of this team as Boston needs his production and leadership on the court.
The hope is that even if Tatum has to sit out of Game 2, he will be able to return to the floor quickly. The Celtics don't seem overly concerned with the injury, which is great news overall.
However, this playoff series with Orlando could turn very chippy soon, and the Celtics will need to control emotions during Game 2.
