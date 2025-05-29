Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked With Multiple East Rivals
The Boston Celtics have several tough decisions to make, and they could potentially make some significant ones as the offseason approaches.
The Celtics' payroll is not looking pretty as the summer approaches, which means they will likely have to trim some fat. Who might they have to let go of is the million-dollar question, but there is some chatter that it could be their 2024 Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown.
Brown’s future in Boston may be hanging in the balance this offseason, as there is a chance he could be on the move, where to is the other question.
There will be numerous suitors for Brown if the Celtics decide to trade him. If you ask Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, he named two East teams who could make a move for the four-time All-Star, the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Swartz believes that the Hawks are a team that could offer an enticing deal for the Georgia native.
“If financial stress causes the Celtics to listen to offers on Brown this summer, the Hawks should bite. Pairing the 2024 NBA Finals MVP with Young and Jalen Johnson would create an exciting Big Three in Atlanta. Brown grew up in Marietta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta,” wrote Swartz.
As for the 76ers, while trading with a rival is never an ideal move, Philadelphia’s offer could be enough for Boston to pull the trigger.
“If the Sixers could land Brown instead, though, Philly should pull the trigger. Such a move would likely have George rerouted to a third team, assuming the Celtics would want to clear salary by moving Brown,” wrote Swartz.
Although there have been rumors floating of Brown’s uncertainty in Boston, the likelihood of that happening isn’t high. The Celtics have publicly stated that they are committed to Brown in the long term.
Add the fact that the Celtics will be without their superstar Jayson Tatum for possibly all of next year, and they’ll need another star to lean on.
Additionally, Brown has been vocal about wanting to remain a Celtic. Brown just completed his ninth season, where he averaged 22.2 points per game, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three in 63 games and 34.3 minutes of action.
