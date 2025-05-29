Jrue Holiday Trade to Dallas Mavericks Appears Increasingly Unlikely
The Boston Celtics could endure a ton of changes this offseason after a season in which they were favored to win the title. The season came to an abrupt end in the second round, and still, it is a tough pill to swallow for the Celtics and their fans.
Nonetheless, the show must go on. The Celtics will do everything they can to return to the mountaintop next season. However, they could look like a completely different team, as there is a chance they could be without their veteran guard and champion, Jrue Holiday.
Rumors about Holiday’s future in Boston are swirling, and more specifically, the chances that he will be traded to the Dallas Mavericks have gained traction. However, not if you ask long-time Boston columnist Bob Ryan.
In his most recent podcast, the ‘Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman podcast,’ Ryan believes the odds that Holiday lands in Boston are low.
“To me, I don’t think they’re close,” said Ryan in reference to the Mavericks possibly acquiring Holiday. “Of course, they’re going to have Cooper Flagg, we assume with the first pick. And with Anthony Davis, if he is healthy, then sure he’s wonderful. In my mind, there’s probably other teams that would make sense or that are closer to doing something. I could see any smart team wanting him.”
Holiday remains a capable contributor, but his numbers did take a step back from the previous season. In 62 appearances, he posted averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc in just over 20 minutes of action.
Holiday’s production saw a further drop in the playoffs. Over eight games, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.9 steals, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.
Though it’s evident that age and nagging injuries have started to affect his game, he can still be a useful piece in a more limited role—especially for a team in need of veteran leadership and defensive toughness.
While the Mavericks may not be high on Ryan’s list, this offseason could be full of surprises.
