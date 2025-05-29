Celtics' Jayson Tatum Hit With Massive Criticism Amid Achilles Recovery
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum’s season ended abruptly after suffering a severe torn Achilles in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks.
The Celtics ultimately didn't have enough to overcome a 3-1 deficit without their best player and ultimately lost the series in six games. It was a tough pill to swallow for the Celtics, but now it is time to shift focus to the offseason and how they can rebound from the loss.
They’ll be aiming to move forward without their top player, but even with the Celtics out of the playoff picture, Jayson Tatum remains a frequent topic of discussion. FS1 analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in, claiming that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been doing everything people say Tatum does—only better and more consistently.
“The many things I like about SGA [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] is that he is delivering and fulfilling everything I've been told Jayson Tatum does,” said Cowherd. “Last year, the Celtics go on their championship run, Jaylen Brown is the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals and the Finals MVP, and Jaylen Brown is often the aggressor and the initiator. SGA wants the ball and is always the aggressor and he has multiple great players around him, but he is clearly the alpha, and that’s all I ever ask with Tatum and got push back. I’m holding Jayson Tatum to the standard you guys all lectured me on with years on LeBron [James].”
This is one of many times this season that Cowherd has come for Tatum.
Tatum, 27, has received a significant amount of backlash for various reasons; however, there is no denying his talent. While one can doubt his superstar ability and if he is an alpha, there is no denying his talent and clutch gene.
Prior to his Achilles injury, Tatum was stellar in the playoffs, averaging 28.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range in eight games and 40.3 minutes of action.
The former Duke product may not get the respect he deserves or is worthy of; nonetheless, Boston is happy to have him on their side.
