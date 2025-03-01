Celtics' Jaylen Brown Offers Big Update on Lingering Thigh Injury
The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night despite jumping out to a massive lead on their home floor. Boston collapsed following the hot start and once the game was over, they were left with a feeling of a missed opportunity.
Cleveland sits ahead of them in the Eastern Conference standings so they could have made up some ground. But in the end, Boston couldn't get the job done.
Star Jaylen Brown played well in the game but he also missed the contest due to a lingering thigh injury. Brown has sat out of the Celtics' previous game against the Detroit Pistons and there was fear that he could miss this Cleveland game as well.
But Brown gave it a go and performed well. However, after the game was over, he provided more details about the ongoing thigh issue.
“I’ve had worse but it was decent enough that I couldn’t go in Detroit,” Brown said. “I didn’t feel my best to start the day today, but that’s a part of it. To get ready for later in the season, when you don’t always play your best either, you’ve just gotta come out and do what you’ve gotta do for your team. Tonight I felt like we had enough to win the game. We just came up short.”
For the year, Brown has averaged 23.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. Brown was one of the catalysts for the Celtics against the Cavaliers but the team just came up short.
This injury didn't seem to bother Brown too much but it's something that he will likely have to deal with going forward. The star forward wants to be there for his team but he also understands that with the postseason quickly approaching, the Celtics need him more when the games really count.
Boston will need to regroup quickly as they have the Denver Nuggets coming to town for their next game on Sunday. It won't be easy but this team will likely want to get the sour taste of the loss to the Cavaliers out of their mouths.
