Celtics' Jayson Tatum Continues to Face Disrespect Ahead of Playoffs
Despite being a six-time All-Star, a soon-to-be-five-time All-NBA honoree, and a league champion at just age 27, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum continues to be given relatively short shrift among the league's best players.
At least, that's what ESPN superstar Stephen A. Smith thinks. Appearing on "First Take" recently, Smith laid out a case for why Tatum is being disrespected among the league's current greats.
"I would just point out, to me it's a lack of appreciation for what this guy brings to the table. To be an All-NBA player the last three — it would now be the last four years in a matter of days or so — to average at least 23 points a game the last six seasons... to be a career 23.6-point per game scorer shooting nearly 46 percent from the field and 37 from 3-point range."
Smith proceeded to list Tatum's CV. And it's quite impressive for a 27-year-old playing in just his eighth pro season.
"Five Eastern Conference Finals appearances, two NBA Finals appearances, an NBA championship, a Conference Finals MVP [in 2022] and has never missed a playoffs," Smith said. "This is who we're talking about here? By the way, did I bring up that he's a model citizen? Never gets in any kind of trouble, doesn't get bad press, I mean nothing."
Tatum did struggle to find his shot throughout the 2024 playoffs (although he never lost a step on defense), and as a consequence the 6-foot-8 Duke product missed out on Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP honors to four-time All-Star Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown.
But there's no question who the best overall player on Boston is, especially this season.
"In terms of his production and what he brings to the table, he's one of the elite superstars this game has ever seen... there should be far more recognition that comes his way because of [his play]," Smith said.
In 72 healthy regular season bouts this season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points on .452/.343/.814 shooting splits, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists a night for the 61-21 Celtics. Boston is poised to mount a pretty strong title defense, and Tatum is a big reason why.
Boston will begin its playoffs with a first round matchup against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.
