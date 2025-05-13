Celtics' Jayson Tatum Downplays Home Court Advantage
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum played a crucial role in the team's comeback against the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, all while battling the loud Madison Square Garden crowd.
Typically, in the playoffs, the teams with home-court advantage are seen as being in the driver's seat for the remainder of the series, due to how hostile the home team's fans can be toward the visiting teams.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
MSG is recognized as one of the loudest crowds in the league, chanting insults at the opposing team and screaming their lungs out when a team makes a significant play that makes any momentum shift feel palpable.
Despite the significant challenges of playing at MSG, the Celtics remained steady against the Knicks in Game 3 to clinch a comfortable victory.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sends Warning to Knicks
Tatum downplayed the disadvantage that the Celtics faced in Game 3, chalking up playing in hostile environments to just being a part of the task at hand.
“It’s the playoffs. It’s gonna be a different narrative, essentially after every game,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “I’ve been on record, I’ve talked about it a lot, not riding the emotional roller-coaster after a win or loss. We’ve been through a lot of games, a lot of series together.
“Home court is important. Being great in front of our fans is important — we value their support. But at the same time, if you wanna be special, if you wanna be great, you gotta win some games on the road. But more importantly, it’s about responding.”
After stubbornly refusing to adjust the team's game plan, head coach Joe Mazzulla's philosophy paid off in a major way, as the team shot 50 percent from three in Game 3 and the whole team contributed to the win.
Neither Tatum nor his running mate Jaylen Brown delivered standout performances; instead, the entire team moved the ball effectively and created opportunities for each other in classic Celtics fashion, all while forcing the Knicks to earn every basket.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.