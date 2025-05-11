Celtics' Jaylen Brown Sends Warning to Knicks
The Boston Celtics captured a much-needed Game 3 win on Saturday in front of a hostile New York crowd. While the Knicks and their fans appeared ready to take a 3-0 series lead, the Celtics did everything they could to ensure they got on the board in this series.
The Celtics looked more like the team we've seen throughout the season. They were shooting lights out, their defense was phenomenal, and they played their brand of basketball.
Boston answered in a dominant fashion. While many counted out the Celtics after they lost their first two games in embarrassing fashion, this team knows better than anyone that it's a seven-game series best to four wins, not two.
Jaylen Brown knows that better than anyone, and he echoed that after their massive Game 3 win.
“You gotta beat us four times. That's what it comes down to — not twice, not once, not three times. Four games. So it's a lot of basketball to be played," said Brown.
It’s been some time since the Celtics lost in a seven-game series—the most recent instance came in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.
Boston fell behind 3-0 in that matchup before rallying to win three straight and push the series to a decisive Game 7. Though they ultimately fell short on their home floor, the fact remains: it’s been a long stretch since the Celtics were eliminated in a full seven-game series.
The Celtics don't plan to stop that streak, and they put themselves in a good position to do just that. For now, they at least guaranteed they will head back to Boston for a Game 5 in front of their fans.
Although the Celtics are down in the series, many could argue that they should be up 2-0 instead of down 2-1. That's the nature of the game and the nature of their brand of basketball.
The Celtics shot themselves in the foot, missing 75 threes in the first two games. However, they flipped that script in New York, making 50 percent of their threes on Saturday, going 20-of-40 from beyond the arc.
Boston will look for more of the same in Game 4 on Monday.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
Celtics Series Deficit is Due to Massive Offensive Issue
Brian Windhorst Offers Grim Assessment of Celtics Gameplan vs Knicks
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.