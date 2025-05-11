Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla made some intriguing comments after his team secured its first win of the series against the New York Knicks on Saturday.
Mazzulla is known for his unorthodox sayings, but what he offered after the Celtics won 115-93 might have taken the cake.
The Celtics were down 0-2 to the Knicks after losing both games at the TD Garden, two shocking losses that saw the reigning champions lose two massive leads in the second half and completely lose home-court advantage.
A lot was at stake for Boston, who had their backs against the wall heading into Madison Square Garden. However, Mazzulla got his team ready and dominated from the outset, not letting up to secure the win.
For several days, the Celtics were the laughingstock of the NBA, especially given all the discussion about their attempts to repeat as champions.
Mazzulla, however, said there was no outside pressure that the team tapped into.
“There’s no expectations,” Mazzulla told reporters, per CLNS’ Noa Dalzell.
“We’re on a path of trying to go after greatness. There’s nothing to dictate the test that’s in front of you. … It’s been dark, but in a good way. You just gotta tap into your darkness. That’s it. You just gotta do it.”
Heading into the season, Mazzulla stated he felt "no pressure" to defend their title because "we're all gonna be dead soon and it really doesn't matter."
The Celtics' coach is known for his grim quotes, which he frequently employs to help his team put the game and its circumstances into perspective, aiming to convey his message for his players to play more at ease.
Now that the team has secured a win, the Celtics enter yet another must-win game against the Knicks on Monday night.
New York will likely approach the game with a strong sense of urgency to avoid giving Boston any more momentum in the series.
Mezzulla will need to assist the Celtics as they continue to navigate the darkness that the team is currently fighting.
