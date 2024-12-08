Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reveals What Aspect of Kobe Bryant He is Channeling
Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatumn is establishing himself as one of the best players in the league. It feels as if Tatum has been in the league for a very long time; however, at only 26 years old, Tatum is in his ninth season and ready to win even more.
Last season, he and his team were fortunate enough to be named champions, but he doesn't want it to stop there.
Tatum is a great player, and most of his values and principles on the court have come from one of the greatest ever to lace them up, NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Tatum has a deep connection with Bryant and has paid tribute to him in many ways. In a recent interview with Forbes, Tatum revealed what aspect of Byran is challenging to this day.
"Being relentless. Kobe didn't stop at being satisfied with one championship or two or three, he ended up winning five. And he didn't have any regrets when he left. That's what I admire about him the most, he gave everything he had to the game of basketball."
Tatum has spoken in the past about how Bryant inspired him to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA. He watched Bryant's games and highlights on YouTube and fashioned his fadeaway shot after repeatedly watching his YouTube clips.
Tatum also said that Bryant was a mentor to him and that he's beyond thankful for everything Bryant did for him. It may be hard for a Celtics player to manage his game after a former Lakers, but Bryant's inspiration is the reason the Celtics have a great player in their own right.
Tatum has also spoken about how the Lakers were his favorite team growing up.
"My favorite team were the Lakers. Kobe Bryant was the reason I started playing basketball. He always was and will be my favorite player of all time," he said passionately.
"I love the way he could get his shot off. His footwork in the mid-post. His determination to be the best player. He had an incredible work ethic, an incredible drive, and just his killer mentality that he had."
Tatum will do all he can to bring another title home to Boston, and he'll do it with Bryant's guidance.
