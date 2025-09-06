Celtics’ Jayson Tatum to Hall of Fame? NBA Insider Weighs In
The Boston Celtics' best player is Jayson Tatum, and he has been their best player for the last five years or so. He is a very good player and is one of the best players in the league.
Tatum is a great scorer and rebounder, and he has made strides when it comes to being a playmaker. Quite frankly, the Celtics are a title contender every year because he is playing.
More news: Will New Celtics Owners Build New Arena? Insider Weighs In
The 6-foot-8 Duke product has put together a pretty solid resume for his career so far. One NBA insider ways in if he's put together a Hall of Fame resume yet.
NBA insider believes Celtics forward Jayson Tatum might already be a lock for the Hall of Fame
According to Zach Kram of ESPN, Tatum might already have a resume good enough to get into the Hall of Fame. He's still young, so he is only going to improve upon that resume.
"Still in their mid-20s, Doncic and Tatum might already be locks. The former has five first-team All-NBA selections... for Tatum, it's the uncertainty around his right Achilles injury and whether he'll return at an All-NBA level," Kram wrote
Tatum has been working hard to recover from that Achilles tear. He will likely miss all of next year with the injury, but the expectation is that he will make a full recovery.
Still, this is a very serious injury that Tatum is dealing with. It's no guarantee that he will be the same, dominant force that he was before the injury.
More news: Former Celtics Coach Reveals Hilarious Way He Earned Boston's Respect
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will likely make the Hall of Fame
Kram also broke down the odds of Tatum — and All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic — making the Hall of Fame if he retired today.
"Basketball-Reference's Hall of Fame probability tool pegs Doncic's and Tatum's odds, if they retired today, at 45% and 59%, respectively," Kram noted. "Those numbers will surely tick up over the coming years -- but Doncic and Tatum aren't quite locks yet."
Tatum should be able to stack up several more good years before his career is over, which means he is likely going to make the Hall of Fame once he retires.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.