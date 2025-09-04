Former Celtics Coach Reveals Hilarious Way He Earned Boston's Respect
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is considered one of the best head coaches in the NBA. He won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in the 2016 season and is now in LA.
Lue started his coaching career with the Boston Celtics. He was an assistant with the team from 2011-2013, getting some valuable experience with some guys who won a championship.
One of the players that Lue had to coach was Kevin Garnett, one of the most intense players in the history of the league. He recalled a funny story that happened with him early in his coaching career.
Former Celtics coach Tyronn Lue shares hilarious Kevin Garnett story
While speaking on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Lue recalled how he earned his respect of the Celtics players.
"When I first got there, they were serving food after the game, so this is really how it opened up for me. They would put the food in the locker room, and the coaches would never eat. So, one day, I'm hungry as hell. So I walk into the locker room, and I start fixing me a plate. And so Paul Pierce and Rondo are like "KG, Tito's getting food!"...He's like "S---, I can't do nothing about that." So after that, all of the coaches were able to come in and get food."
Lue was able to change something in Boston that never should have been a rule in the first place. After that incident, all of the coaches could get food whenever they wanted after games.
Ty Lue helped change the culture with the Celtics
The Celtics likely still let coaches eat after games now, so Lue was able to do something good. It also helped him earn some respect from some Hall of Fame players early in his coaching career.
That incident likely taught him a valuable lesson as a coach. He is now one of the most respected coaches in the league as a head coach. He gets his players to play hard for him every single night.
The Celtics always have a tough game to play when the Clippers come to town because of how well Lue puts together a game plan. He learned that while in Boston.
