Will New Celtics Owners Build New Arena? Insider Weighs In
The Boston Celtics have new owners after selling to a group led by Bill Chisholm. He is already making decisions, as the team has been shedding salary to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
While salary shedding is likely to continue so that they get completely under the luxury tax, that isn't the only important decision that the new owner will make in the next few months.
The Celtics might need a new arena, since they don't currently own the TD Garden. Could Chisholm decide to build something new? An insider answered that question recently.
The Celtics could build a new arena in the next few years
With a new owner in place, most NBA franchises like to replace an outdated arena. That's what happened with the Clippers when Steve Ballmer took over, as well as the Kings building the Golden One Center.
Chisholm is likely going to build a new arena if they can find the right site for it, according to The Boston Globe. Adding a new arena would also add even more excitement around the team.
Building a new arena would also allow the Celtics to add more revenue to their cap sheet. Bringing in more money is never a bad thing, especially with the new CBA set up the way that it is.
Chisholm might face some problems finding a good site to build a new arena in the downtown area, which could be a big challenge in getting a new building up.
The Celtics will focus on a new arena being built once the cap sheet is more clear
Part of the reason why the Celtics have been shedding so much salary is to avoid the luxury tax, which in turn leaves more money for Chisholm to partially fund a new arena.
It's unlikely that the new ownership group would fully fund its own building. They are going to need some taxpayer money to get a new building, especially in downtown Boston.
The Celtics will worry about that once the cap sheet is a little clearer. Once the season starts, they might have a better idea of how much money they have available to use.
