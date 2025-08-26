Celtics Fans Voice Displeasure Over Team’s Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Engagement Post
The Boston Celtics posted about pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce announcing their engagement, but it appears that many fans seem to have taken issue with it.
Underneath the post that the Celtics made, which counted down the days until Swift and Kelce got engaged (0), days until Swift's next album releases (37), and days until Celtics basketball returns (56), many fans expressed their disinterest.
What does this mean for the Celtics?
The Celtics joined in on the media fun after such a huge star made a major announcement — with a three-time Super Bowl champion, nonetheless — but it appears that the fans are still more concerned about the on-court product, and rightfully so.
As a few fans pointed out, there are still more roster decisions to address before the upcoming season, which angers some fans who follow the team.
At the very least, it appears the social media team wanted to have a little fun with the frenzy that the internet has been in, and in turn, relate it back to the upcoming season.
It's never possible to please everyone on social media, so the Celtics' team wanted to have some fun.
