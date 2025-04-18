Celtics' Jrue Holiday Talks Seriousness of Jaylen Brown Injury
The Boston Celtics are getting ready to begin their playoff run this season, and they will be taking on the Orlando Magic. Boston is looking to repeat as NBA champions, and many people around the NBA believe that they have a great chance to make it happen.
However, entering the postseason, the Celtics are dealing with some uncertainty. The biggest issue is a lingering knee issue with star forward Jaylen Brown. This injury sidelined him for the last few games of the year, and he had a procedure done to deal with it.
Boston claims that Brown is fine, but knee injuries can be a tricky thing to have. But heading into the postseason, the Celtics are hopeful that his issues are behind him.
Celtics guard Jrue Holiday weighed in on the injury to Brown, giving his level of concern as the postseason gets going.
“He looked good to me,” Holiday said, per CLNS Media. “I think JB is just gonna be JB in terms of not showing weakness. Everything is about not showing weakness, for him, and to be able to be the strongest mentally and physically. So nobody’s worried about him. We all know that he wants to be on the court every time we play, but we also know he’s going to be prepared when the time comes.”
Brown is a massive X-Factor for the Celtics during this playoff run, and the team likely won't win a title without him. The veteran brings toughness on the floor, as well as giving Boston a legitimate two-way player.
The Celtics rely on Brown to do a lot of the dirty work, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If he is limited at all, it could cause problems for the Celtics as they try to repeat as NBA champions.
It remains to be seen how Brown's knee will hold up as the postseason goes along, but Boston doesn't seem to have any concern. If this team is fully healthy, they are arguably the best team across the entire association.
