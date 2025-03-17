Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Applauds Jayson Tatum for Commitment to Playing Every Game
The Boston Celtics continue to push forward this season and remain one of the better teams in the entire NBA. The defending champions have been fairly consistent this year and they should have a great chance to win the title again.
But it hasn't been easy this season as the team has dealt with a ton of injuries taking place. Despite this, the Celtics have been able to navigate through it all.
When asked how the group does so, star center Kristaps Porzingis pointed directly to star Jayson Tatum. Porzingis pointed how how Tatum sets the example for the Celtics and everyone else follows him to a tee.
“It starts with JT, he wants to play all the games and you know he kind of sets the example for the team.”
Tatum has been the model of consistency for the Celtics and his teammates look to him to lead. Without him, Boston could have fallen short this year but his presence has allowed them to be a dominant team on the court.
The star forward talked about this fact and how he hates missing games, especially on the road.
“A lot of head-butting, for sure.... I’ve talked about the value that I’ve put into playing in road games. I’ve been very blessed and fortunate to come into arenas — I see a lot of Tatum jerseys. I understand it might be for their birthday, Christmas gift or whatever.”
Tatum has an old-school mindset when it comes to games as he understands the fans will want to see him play. T
If Tatum can continue to play at a high level, the Celtics will be very tough to take down in the postseason. This group is a close unit and they believe in one another fully.
Boston dominated their way to a title last season and they will be looking to go on another deep postseason run. With the star power and overall depth that they have, it's a good bet that Boston could be holding up the trophy once again this year.
