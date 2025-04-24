Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Received Multiple Stitches Following Game 2
The Boston Celtics grabbed Game 2 of their playoff series with the Orlando Magic, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the series. Even without star Jayson Tatum, the Celtics overwhelmed the Magic to take a commanding lead in this matchup.
During the game, star Kristaps Porzingis suffered an injury, and was forced to leave for a short amount of time. Porzingis was bleeding, and ended up having to go to the locker room.
The star center returned to the game but did have to get treated after the fact. Porzingis received multiple stitches on his face, but was in good spirits after the game.
"You know I love my WWE moments… I always love engaging with the crowd, and I already knew getting hit again, the crowd was gonna love it.”
