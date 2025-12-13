Jayson Tatum Leaning on Former Celtics Teammate During Achilles Tear Recovery

Jayson Tatum has been in regular contact with former Boston Celtics teammate Blake Griffin since tearing his Achilles tendon during the team's Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the New York Knicks this past May.

Griffin told ClutchPoints that they've spoken at least once every few weeks since the injury took place on May 12, 2025, during a 121-113 Game 4 loss to the Knicks. Griffin noted that the ACL tear that robbed him of his rookie season made him lonely. He doesn't want Tatum to feel isolated in that way during his recovery.

“I've talked to him a lot over this process,” Griffin said during an interview. “I've just checked in like every, I don't know, couple weeks — 2, 3, 4 weeks, something like that.

“I dealt with a lot of injuries, and being away from the team or just rehab can be extremely tedious, but I think it can also be lonely. I think that's what people don't realize."

Griffin also shared the advice he's been giving to Tatum: don't feel sorry for yourself for too long.

“One thing I talked to him about is whenever I got injured I give myself like 24 hours to feel sorry for yourself and be like, ‘This sucks. Like, I can't believe this is happening,'” Griffin revealed. “Then after that, no more feeling sorry for yourself. You just put your head down and 100 percent of your mental and physical, and whatever other energy you want to call it, goes into getting better.”

Jayson Tatum Expected to be Back Sooner Than Later

Noted Celtics fan Bill Simmons believes Tatum could have a similar timetable to Miami Heat guard Dru Smith, who suffered a similar injury but returned within 10 months.

“Smith’s already playing with the same injury. These could be eight, nine month (recoveries) … from everything I’ve heard … (Tatum) has been relentless and (a) maniac, and passed every check point. He’s done everything possible to come back as soon as possible … and they’re understandably being careful, but at some point, it’s like, if he’s ready to play, let’s play him," Simmons said of Tatum.

“What are we waiting for? We might be like a five- or a six-seed. … I feel more confident than ever, with the way this team has responded, that he’s gonna be back.”

Tatum appears to be recovering the right way. Videos have surfaced showing him looking remarkably spry for being six months out from the injury, and now we know he's consulting with one of the 2010s great forwards who also had a seismic setback, but also came back better on the other side of it.