Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Injury Advice He Gave to Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics are heading into the first round of the playoffs against the Orlando Magic as the defending NBA champions. They are hoping to become the first team in almost a decade to accomplish that feat.
As they prepare for the start of the playoffs, they are trying to get everyone healthy. Jaylen Brown is the player that everyone is most concerned about because of a knee injury he has been dealing with for most of the year.
That knee injury is something that might require some offseason surgery, but Brown is playing through the pain. He's going to give it his all.
Kristaps Porzingis understands a thing or two about injuries. He is someone who has dealt with injuries for almost his entire career, including this season.
If anyone knows what it's like trying to play through injuries on this Celtics team, it's Porzingis. He was asked if he has given Brown some advice on how to navigate his knee situation.
Porzingis revealed that he and Brown have certainly talked about it.
"We definitely talked about it, just with my history also with some of the knee stuff that had bothered me in the past, so definitely talked. I gave him my point of view and what I thought could help him. But yeah, we need him to be as healthy, feeling good as possible for this run we're about to have."
The Celtics certainly need the reigning Finals MVP to be as healthy as possible in order to repeat as champs. The Eastern Conference is much tougher to face this season than they were a year ago.
If the Celtics can keep Brown as close to 100 percent as possible for this playoff run, they have a great shot to repeat. If he breaks down and has to miss some games, they could be in trouble.
The good news for Boston is that they likely won't need him at full-throttle in this first-round series against the Magic. The Celtics should be good enough to take care of them without too much trouble.
Do Celtics Need to Worry About Lingering Injury to Jaylen Brown?
