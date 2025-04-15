Do Celtics Need to Worry About Lingering Injury to Jaylen Brown?
With the regular season over, the Boston Celtics now have a chance to rest and relax. They have been locked into the second seed in the Eastern Conference for quite a while, so they haven't had much to play for.
The playoffs don't start until Saturday, so the Celtics get more than a week to rest up their guys. One player in particular who needs the rest more than the rest is Jaylen Brown.
Brown has been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season. It has continued to linger despite some rest throughout the year.
Read more: Celtics Road Record Points to Major Advantage For NBA Finals Appearance
The injury got so bad that Brown had to have a procedure on it. It might require further surgery after the season, as Brown acknowledged that just rest might not be enough to fix the issue.
Should the Celtics be worried about this lingering knee injury? Absolutely, but they shouldn't be massively worried about it.
Boston won't have to play any back-to-backs in the playoffs. They also likely don't need Brown to play at all in the first round if they don't want him to.
The Celtics aren't worried about whatever team they play in the first round of the playoffs. Their playoffs really start in round two, when they will likely play the Knicks.
As long as Brown can play as hard as possible in that series, they will be fine. Brown has done a good job of performing when he's been out on the court, despite the injury.
More Celtics news: Celtics Star Listed Toward Top of Best Selling NBA Jersey For 2024-25 Season
Brown sat out the last three games of the regular season to get him some extra rest. It wouldn't be shocking to see him sit out a couple of the first-round games.
While Brown's stats have dipped a bit from last year because of the knee injury, they haven't dipped enough to the point that fans should be concerned that the Celtics can't repeat as champions.
Despite the knee injury, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More Boston Celtics news: Jayson Tatum Reveals Major Change Celtics Need to Make to Win Title
Jaylen Brown, Celtics Determined to Snap 50-Year Franchise Drought
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.