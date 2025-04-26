Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Slams Magic for Repeated Uncalled Fouls
The Boston Celtics were looking to sweep the Orlando Magic and end the first round of the playoffs early. In order to do that, they had to win Game 3 in Orlando.
Unfortunately for them, the Celtics lost by two points, and the Magic now have life. They were without Jrue Holiday, who missed the game due to an injury.
This entire series has been about the Magic beating the Celtics up physically. Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 after a hard foul in Game 1 hurt his wrist. Kristaps Porzingis was bloodied by an elbow in Game 2.
Porzingis has taken a beating in this series, just like the rest of the Celtics have. He is sick and tired of the Magic not getting called for fouls, and he let the media know if following Game 3.
"Borderline fouling. That's what it is, you know? Borderline fouling and fouling. Some of it they call it, of course, and some of it they don't. And that's how it's going to be. We have to accept that reality. Also, we can use that. It's not only one way, it's both ways. Sure, we get away with some stuff, they're scratching their head, you know? So, it's just how the game is right now. It is a pretty big difference from the regular season. You have to make that adjustment as a player and not expect anything. Just go out there and play through contact."
Porzingis understands that it is going both ways, and the Celtics have to deal with it. The whole team has to stop complaining about it and play through it.
The Celtics are going to have to make that adjustment heading into Game 4. They have to deal with the physicality, because that is clearly part of Orlando's game plan.
The Magic want to beat up the Celtics and make the refs call something. That is why the Celtics are getting so bothered by it and struggling offensively.
It's the best way for Orlando to get back into the series. Porzingis just wishes there wasn't such a big gap between what the refs called in the regular season to the postseason.
Jaylen Brown Reveals Celtics' Plan Without Jayson Tatum
