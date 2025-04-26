Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Slams Magic for Repeated Uncalled Fouls

Kristaps Porzingis on Orlando mucking up the game:



“Borderline fouling. That’s what this, you know, borderline fouling and fouling. Some of it, they call it, of course, and some of it they don’t. And that’s how it’s going to be. We have to accept the reality.”



