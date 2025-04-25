Jaylen Brown Reveals Celtics' Plan Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics are now up 2-0 on the Orlando Magic after a 109-100 victory in Game 2. The team took care of business at home and will now look to finish the series on the road in Orlando.
Despite how dominant the Celtics have looked in the first two games, that will be a difficult task, especially if star forward Jayson Tatum remains out with a wrist injury. However, Jaylen Brown is up for the challenge and ready to raise his game to another level.
"Obviously, JT is the offensive leader of our team. We all kind of play off of him. But on any given night, I can rise to the occasion. I just do what the team needs me to do," Brown said during a postgame press conference.
Brown finished the game with 36 points and 10 rebounds, doing his best to carry the load and fill the hole Tatum has left with his injury.
The Celtics have the depth and talent to beat many teams even without Tatum in the lineup. They are now 9-2 without Tatum this season, with both losses coincidentally coming against the Orlando Magic.
That makes the need for Brown to step extra important, as he needs to have a big game, as he did in Game 2, to beat the Magic without Tatum.
It will be interesting to see how Tatum's injury status changes throughout the series. It is certainly possible the Celtics decide to rest Tatum, given how well the team played in Game 2, at least until the next series against either the Knicks or the Pistons.
Even the Knicks and Pistons seem beatable without Tatum, so he could even be held out until the conference finals. That all falls on the shoulders of Brown.
While Brown is the driving force of a Tatumless team, the Celtics also have plenty of depth to overcome his absence. Brown helps make up a bit of the scoring, rebounding, and ball handling, but the rest of the role players pitch into each area as well.
Derrick White and Jrue Holiday help a bit with ball-handling and scoring with their versatility at the guard spots. Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford help a bit with the rebounding and scoring with their important ability to stretch the floor as bigs. Payton Pritchard provides a scoring punch off the bench and gets even more minutes than normal with Tatum out.
While each Celtics role player has to step up without Tatum, both Tatum and Brown embody the idea of sacrifice and doing whatever it takes to win, which trickles down to the rest of the roster.
