Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Surprisingly Upgraded for Game 2
The Boston Celtics, who were without their star big man, Kristaps Porzingis, for the second half of Game 1, could be on the court for Game 2 on Wednesday.
The Celtics have upgraded Porzingis to probable.
The 29-year-old is dealing with an illness, one similar to what he dealt with from late February to March.
The Celtics will host the New York Knicks for Game 2.
Earlier on Tuesday, head coach Joe Mazzulla noted how the former lottery pick is dealing with a similar type of illness as before.
“Since he came back, he’s kind of been dealing with it — working through it, fighting through it, doing the best he can,” Mazzulla said. “And I think it was just too much for him in that game. He had been working through it since he’s gotten back, and he’s done a great job of being available. It was just hard for him to continue yesterday.”
Porzingis played only 13 minutes and recorded zero points in the contest.
