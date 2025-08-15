Celtics’ Latest Addition Could Be Bad News For Young Forward: Report
The Boston Celtics have acquired RJ Luis Jr. from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Georges Niang and a couple of second-round picks. It was a trade that the Celtics wanted to do to shed more salary.
That move helped the Celtics save around $28 million, which helps them inch closer to getting under the NBA's first luxury tax apron, not just the second apron of the luxury tax.
More news: Celtics Expected to Avoid Play-In Tournament by NBA Insider
Adding Luis Jr. gives the Celtics a young player that they liked during the draft process, but it could signal trouble for one current Celtics player.
Celtics' addition for RJ Luis Jr. could spell doom for Miles Norris
The Celtics like what Luis Jr. brings to the table with his defense and his rebounding. They need more depth at the guard spot after trading Jrue Holiday to Portland, so adding a young guard is smart.
However, the addition of Luis Jr. could signal that Miles Norris might be out of luck when it comes to playing time, or even making the team. He might be the low man on the totem pole.
While Norris is a forward, the Celtics showed last season that they love to play three guards in certain lineups. Norris also hardly played last season, averaging just 11.7 minutes in the three games he played.
More news: Celtics Rumors: NBA Insider Provides New Update on Anfernee Simons Trade
Boston might looking at Luis Jr. as the young player on their team that they want to develop, along with forward Baylor Scheierman. Those two players might be the future of the team.
The Celtics might use next season to develop RJ Luis Jr.
The Celtics still believe they can be a title contender once Jayson Tatum returns from his torn Achilles in 2026-27. That means that next season might be a time to develop some young players.
Spending the time to develop the young guys next season might pay dividends in the future. They are going to need young guys to take the spots of all of the veterans once the title window closes.
In just three games with the Celtics last year, Norris averaged 2.3 points, three rebounds and zero assists per game. He shot just 22.2 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.