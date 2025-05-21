Celtics and Lakers Fans Divided Over Trading Stars in Wild Trade Rumor
The Boston Celtics are going to have a lot of hard decisions to make this summer during the offseason. With Jayson Tatum likely going to miss most of next season, now should be the time for them to make decisions about the long-term success of the franchise.
New owner Bill Chisholm is going to have a lot of tough decisions to make because of the cap crunch that he is facing. The Celtics are facing an enormous tax bill this summer unless they shed some salary.
That means that there are going to be multiple players who are likely going to get traded this offseason. Very few Celtics are going to be safe from trade rumors.
One proposed trade has both Celtics fans and Los Angeles Lakers fans confused. It seems that neither fan base can determine if they like the trade or not.
The proposed trade would see the Celtics send Derrick White for Austin Reaves. Fans on both sides seem split on whether or not it would be a good trade.
The Lakers need some better defense, which White would be able to provide on the perimeter. Boston needs a way to shed salary, which this would accomplish.
Acquiring Reaves would put the Celtics in an interesting dilemma. He is going to be eligible for a big contract after next season, which the Celtics would have to consider paying.
At the same time, they would be able to get rid of White's massive contract and then get Reaves off the books after next year if they were to make that trade.
From a basketball perspective, it might be a good trade for the Celtics to make. Reaves gives the Celtics more consistent offense and better play-making.
While Reaves isn't as good defensively, the rest of the healthy Celtics are good enough to make up for that. It would also give them a chance to keep both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
This past season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
