Celtics Key Free Agent Being Linked With Rival Lakers
The Boston Celtics find themselves in a historically prohibitive luxury tax situation, even before they address the free agencies of reserve centers Al Horford and Luke Kornet.
With six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum shelved indefinitely due to an Achilles tendon tear, it seems likely that Boston will not contend for a championship in 2025-26.
The Celtics' new ownership group, led by private equity billionaire William Chisholm, may not have an appetite for funding a $500-million-plus payroll when factoring in the luxury tax bill. That could lead to Boston opting to trade away some key members of the team's core, albeit probably not Tatum or four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown.
While Kornet could ink an extension with Boston, his encouraging playoff performance this spring could yield a bigger raise than the Celtics might want to fund.
Khobi Price of The Orange County Register suggests that the Celtics' arch nemeses, the Los Angeles Lakers, might be interested in Kornet's services.
The 7-foot-2 Vanderbilt product averaged 4.5 points on 72.4 percent shooting from the floor and 100 percent shooting from the foul line, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.5 assists and 0.5 steals across 16.4 minutes in his 11 playoff games for Boston (one start).
In a 127-102 Game 5 victory against the New York Knicks, Kornet scored 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field, grabbed nine rebounds, blocked seven shots, dished out one dime, and swiped one steal. That tantalizing playoff performance might be enough to earn the 29-year-old an opportunity for more extended run with a new team.
The Lakers ditched their 10-time All-Star starting center Anthony Davis as part of their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. JJ Redick's starting five, Jaxson Hayes, was out of his rotation by the end of L.A.'s first round playoff series loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Kornet would represent an upgrade over Hayes, yes. But he lacks the footspeed of some potential trade prospects for Los Angeles. Still, as a backup, he could be an inspired signing.
