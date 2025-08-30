Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Shares Never Before Heard Kobe Bryant Story
As the old adage says, game recognizes game.
The rivalries within the NBA aren't what they used to be. Several reasons may illuminate this premise. The way that NBA games are called nowadays cater more so to offense rather than physicality. The rise of AAU basketball and the influence (for better or worse) it has on young hoopers across the country enables many of them to play with one another for years before entering college let alone the professional ranks.
These kids grow up as friends and as such the adversarial nature of NBA games isn't depicted like it was 20-to-30 years ago.
Paul Pierce and Kobe Bryant had a unique connection to one another. They competed for the teams making up the best and most iconic rivalry in the history of the NBA. Bryant was drafted two years before Pierce was, although Pierce was a year older than Bryant.
Both were dominant wing players in their primes, and each made the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Pierce Got Candid About Bryant
The Games with Names podcast is hosted by former New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman. Of course, the crossover between both Pierce and Edelman stems from their respective times in Massachusetts as professional athletes.
The topic of Bryant came up. Pierce and Bryant had their battles on the court with the duo going 1-1 versus one another in NBA Finals series. Pierce spoke about Bryant and while the two weren't super close, there's some real respect shown and given by the Inglewood, California native towards the late great.
"Kobe was cool. We didn't hang, you know, like that. But we would run into each other in the summertime especially," Pierce revealed. "We would play pickup at UCLA and he was just different. It was just way more different than everybody. I [saw] him in the club one time and he was just standing in the corner. Like it was serious and he had some sweats on like he was ready to go to the gym."
Pierce then said that Bryant was asking him to "just be careful" in the LA club scene — and Pierce went as far to say that Bryant, who was a year younger, was talking to him like Pierce was his little brother.
The thought of Bryant presumably being at a swanky Los Angeles nightclub with sweats on truly does speak to the Mamba Mentality where basketball was on his mind 24/7. There's no doubt he left the club and went to the gym to hoist up some jumpers and work on his legendary footwork.
