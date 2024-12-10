One-Time Celtics Guard Subtly Slams Current NBA Playstyle Compared to EuroLeague
One-time Boston Celtics guard Lonnie Walker IV did not hesitate to compare and contrast the NBA to the EuroLeague.
The former NBA guard is now playing in the EuroLeague. Walker signed a deal with Zalgiris Kaunas of the EuroLeague in Oct. 2024. While he isn't in the NBA and deserves to be, Walker threw some shade on the current play style of the NBA, saying that 'it's real basketball over here.'
"Everyone is smart here, nobody plays the wrong way. It's real basketball over here. It's not like you have 1 or 2 players who just take all the shots."
Walker didn't mince any words when he was a guest on the Triple Threat Show podcast, hosted by Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz forward Chima Moneke and journalists Dionysis Aravantinos and Giorgos Efkarpidis.
In an almost 1.5-hour conversation, he discussed many things, including the NBA. Many pundits and former NBA players have expressed their frustration with watching the same brand of basketball on every team.
Hall of Famer and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of many who recently expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the NBA due to every team seemingly running the same plays.
The 26-year-old last played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2023-24 season. Prior to taking his talents overseas, he spent this past preseason with the Celtics. Walker was unable to get a guaranteed contract over the summer but signed an Exhibit-10-day deal with the Celtics in August.
Shortly after the end of the 2024 preseason, the Celtics decided to waive him.
In the interview, he also spoke about his brief time with the Celtics and how he approached it.
"I had a 10-day contract with the Celtics and I tried to control what I could control. I tried to keep a routine - come to practice first and be ready. I did everything, but I couldn't get it going," he recalled.
Although Walker would rather be playing in the NBA, he is playing fine overseas. He is averaging 16.2 points per game, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.0 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field in seven games and 22.6 minutes per game.
Walker is fine where he is, and it could only be a matter of time before he gets another shot in the NBA.
