Celtics Likely to Trade Another Key Contributor This Year, Says Insider
The massive contracts given to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum coupled with the change in ownership cause a ripple effect throughout the Boston Celtics franchise this offseason.
Deciding to cut costs, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porginzis were dealt respectively for expiring deals on a far smaller scale. While some financial flexibility has been achieved, there still appears to be work left to do in helping the team reload.
Longtime NBA analyst John Hollinger of The Athletic wrote an article predicting that the Celtics would be among a handful of teams falling short of preseason expectations this upcoming season.
He specifically dove into the team's inner-workings — and even theorized about personnel decisions that are potentially upcoming.
"The other part of this equation is that Boston probably isn’t done. Anfernee Simons’ $27 million expiring contract seems likely to be on somebody else’s books by February, unless the Celtics can find a taker for Sam Hauser instead. Moving at least one of those two gets Boston all the way out of the CBA’s punishing repeater tax and sets the Celtics up to build back with a recovered Tatum a year from now."
Repeater tax penalties can be crushing for NBA teams — even one in a big market such as Boston. Simons doesn't figure to be in the plans moving forward given that Derrick White and Payton Pritchard essentially make him redunant. Getting something for Simons before he hits free agency at the end of the year would be the prudent thing to do.
Trading Hauser is another situation. The Wisconsin native has developed into not only a dependable role player, but an elite spacer on the floor. With ball-dominant players in Tatum and Brown, the Celtics desperately need guys that can bomb 3's from beyond the arc given the open looks they will enjoy.
For his career, Hauser is a 42 percent shooter from beyond the arc. In 2024-25, he signed what looks like a very reasonable four-year extension worth $45 million. Getting a player with this skill-set at that dollar amount is rare in today's NBA landscape.
The Celtics will have to think long and hard about whether dealing Hauser is the best option. Former first-round pick Baylor Scheierman was drafted recently as essentially a more versatile version of Hauser.
However, Scheierman hasn't demonstrated anything close to the shooting ability that Hauser brings to the table (31.7 percent as a rookie from beyond the arc). This will undoubtedly be a story to monitor moving forward.
