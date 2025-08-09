Celtics Linked to Trade With Lakers for $45 Million Sharpshooter
The Boston Celtics have shed an enormous amount of salary this offseason. Brad Stevens has been able to get rid of a lot of players with humongous salaries in order to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
In fact, the Celtics have not only gotten under the second apron of the luxury tax, but they are almost under the first apron of the luxury tax now. They are just $9.4 million away from being out of the luxury tax period.
If the Celtics are interested in getting under the luxury tax, they could still make a move to trade one of their best players off the bench.
The Lakers Would be Interested in Sam Hauser if The Celtics Want to Trade Him
Boston might decide to trade Sam Hauser in order to get under the luxury tax in preparation for the 2026-27 season when Jayson Tatum is able to return from his torn Achilles injury.
If they do decide to part ways with Hauser, the Los Angeles Lakers could be interested in acquiring him. They are in search of players who can shoot off the bench, as is most of the league.
Hasuer is one of the most valuable players the Celtics have on the roster because his salary isn't overwhelming. He is owed less than $13 million per year over the life of his deal.
For someone who shoots the ball from three as well as Hauser does, that's a bargain in today's salary cap. Boston would certainly prefer to keep him if they can.
Hauser would fit in well with the Lakers, especially with LeBron James and Luka Doncic throwing him passes. He would get more wide-open shots than he currently does with the Celtics.
Trading one of their most valuable players to their rivals is likely something that would be tough to swallow for Brad Stevens. He would need an overpay from LA to send Hauser there.
If there was ever a season for the Celtics to get fully under the luxury tax, next year would be the year to do that. Then, they can gear up for another run at a title in 2026-27 with Tatum fully healthy.
