Why Hasn’t Celtics’ Al Horford Signed in Free Agency Yet?
The Boston Celtics wanted to be able to bring Al Horford back in free agency. They value what he brings to the team, both on the court with his play and off the court with his leadership.
More news: What Does Celtics Rotation Look Like Following Chris Boucher Signing?
Unfortunately, that doesn't look like that's going to happen because the Celtics have already signed Chris Boucher to take over his spot off the bench as a forward.
Despite the fact that it's clear that Horford will not be returning to Boston next season, he still hasn't signed with another team. Why is that the case?
More news: Celtics Announce Trade, Send $25.5 Million Forward West
At this point, it seems pretty clear that Horford is going to sign with the Golden State Warriors. He is still awaiting the resolution to the Jonathan Kuminga situation.
Keith Smith of Spotrac points out that there are some complicated issues that are holding things up for Horford to sign with the Warriors.
"Kuminga and the Warriors aren’t close to a new deal. There are teams, the Sacramento Kings chief among them, who would like to work a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. That’s a complicated process, where Base Year Compensation (BYC - essentially Kuminga would count for half of his new salary on the outgoing side for the Warriors, while counting for the full amount of his new salary for the acquiring team) would be triggered. But it’s not so complicated that it can’t be overcome."
Horford isn't the only free agent who is waiting for this situation to sign with the Warriors for next season. De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II are also waiting for this to be figured out.
More news: What Did Celtics Get in the Georges Niang Trade?
All three of those players are waiting until there is a resolution to this situation before they are able to sign a deal, which isn't great news. That's because there doesn't look like a resolution is close to being in sight.
Could the Celtics try to sign Horford back if this situation gets even messier? That seems unlikely. It looks like Horford wants to play one more season and have a shot at a title, and that's not something the Celtics have a chance at next year.
This past season with the Celtics, Horford averaged nine points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.