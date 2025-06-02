Celtics' Jaylen Brown Trade Rumors Heat Up With New Blockbuster Idea
The Boston Celtics have a massive summer ahead of them. After a season in which they fell short of expectations, the Celtics will look to rebound and return to their form of last season.
That will be a tall task, as they will start the season without their star forward, Jayson Tatum, due to a torn Achilles. Not only that, but the Celtics should look like a different team due to the financial hardships they have in store for them.
The Celtics are facing significant luxury tax implications for the start of the 2025-26 season, potentially exceeding $238 million in tax penalties. Because of this, they may have no other option but to trim the fat. One option they could turn to is by dealing their star guard, Jaylen Brown.
Brown is a name that has been rumored as a trade piece for the Celtics as they look to get money off their books. While the Celtics would love to keep him and have no intentions to trade him, there could be a deal out there that could persuade Boston.
One potential trade they could be interested in is the package the San Antonio Spurs could offer them. According to Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Spurs and Celtics could make this blockbuster trade that would shake both teams up.
Spurs Receive: Jaylen Brown
Celtics Receive: No. 2 pick, No. 14 pick, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and a 2030 first-round pick (via SAS, DAL or MIN)
The Spurs have a plethora of picks and players that they could match in order to acquire the likes of a Brown.
The Celtics, on the other hand, benefit in the present and the future, as they acquire a substantial number of pieces in return, plus the No. 2 pick and the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft. Boston has proven over the years that it can compete even with young, promising players, which it would undoubtedly do if it were to make that trade or a similar trade.
Boston doesn’t have to trade Brown in order to trim money. However, it could be a huge weight lifted off their shoulder. As things stand, it’s unclear who is safe for the Celtics, but we’ll learn a lot in the coming months.
More Celtics news: Celtics Lose Long-Time Front Office Executive
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Continues Trolling Knicks After Playoff Exit
Celtics Key Free Agent Being Linked With Rival Lakers
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.