Celtics 'Most Likely' Player to be Traded This Offseason Revealed
The Boston Celtics are a team that everyone will be watching this summer to see what they do with the players they have on their roster. Every other team knows they want to shed salary.
How much salary they want to shed will be determined by how big of a luxury tax bill new owner Bill Chisholm will be able to stomach. Either way, Celtics fans are expecting a lot of changes.
Kristaps Porzingis has been thrown out as one of the big candidates to be moved because of his humongous salary and his unavailability during the season.
Porzingis might be the most prominent player that the Celtics look to move this summer, but he might not be the most likely candidate to be traded. That title could be earned by Sam Hauser.
Sam Hauser could be the player the Boston Celtics are most likely to move
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Hauser could be the player that is most likely to be moved by the Celtics this summer.
"Hauser, to me, is the most likely candidate to go, just because you have (Baylor) Scheierman there to effectively fill his role. I think they'd love to find a home for Jrue Holiday, just because of the contract and where they are as a team. (Kristaps) Porzingis, who knows? I don't think they want to take on contracts that go on longer than Porzingis' deal, but he's certainly available."
Mannix believes that the Celtics can more easily replace Hauser than Holiday or Porzingis, so it makes sense to move him to help shed salary.
Boston does like what they've seen out of Scheierman. His ability to shoot intrigues them, but he needs a lot of work on the defensive side of the court to become a viable part of the rotation.
The Celtics could end up moving all three of Hauser, Holiday, and Porzingis this summer. It just depends on what their value will be in the trade market.
This season, Hauser averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game.
