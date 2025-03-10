Celtics Named as Landing Spot For ACC Center in New NBA Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics don't have a great way to upgrade their roster. They are over the second apron, so they weren't really able to make any trades at the deadline.
In fact, the only trade that they made was to save some money in the luxury tax by trading Jaden Springer to Houston to open up a roster spot.
They did sign Torrey Craig in the buyout market, but that was because he is making the veteran's minimum. They won't be able to be active in free agency in the offseason, either.
Boston has one of the most expensive rosters in the league. The only way that they can improve the roster next season is by the NBA Draft.
The Celtics won't have good picks in this draft because they are such a good team. They will be picking late in the first round and early in the second round.
With their second-round pick, Bleacher Report is projecting the Celtics to take Maxime Raynaud, a center from Stanford.
Raynaud is the perfect archetype of what the Celtics are looking for in a center. He can spread the floor and shoot threes, as well as score in the post.
Raynaud is a little bit like Kristaps Porzingis in the fact that he is more of an offensive center than he is a rim protector. Raynaud doesn't offer a lot of defensive plays for the Cardinal right now.
The Celtics would love to have another center who can spread the floor and make shots offensively. They need a guy behind Porzingis who can do that, and neither Luke Kornet nor Neemias Queta can do that.
Boston doesn't have many options in how they can improve their roster because of the many expensive contracts they have on their books. Getting someone inexpensive like Raynaud would be nice.
Of course, Raynaud is a project. He would need a couple of years in the G League before he is ready to contribute to an NBA team.
This year for Stanford, Raynaud is averaging 20.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
