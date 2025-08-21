Celtics Need to Take Flier on Key Remaining Free Agent
The Boston Celtics have had an incredibly active offseason. They have traded two starters and another player in order to inch closer to getting out of the luxury tax completely.
Not only are they out of the second apron, but they are almost out of the first apron, as well. If they can unload Anfernee Simons, they should get under the luxury tax completely.
That doesn't mean that they don't want to be competitive next season. They still need some help in the backcourt. Based on their situation, they should sign Ben Simmons.
The Boston Celtics should sign Ben Simmons
Simmons is still a free agent after spending the second half of last season with the Clippers. He certainly has had a fall from grace. After being an All-NBA player with the 76ers, injuries and a lack of confidence have crushed his value.
He is no longer a player who can be relied on to carry a franchise. At this point, he's likely just a veteran minimum contract kind of player, but that doesn't mean he can't be useful.
For all of the offensive flaws that Simmons has, and there are many, he's still a very good defensive player. His size could also help the Celtics' issues at the center position.
Simmons still can't shoot 3's, and he's afraid to get fouled, which makes it impossible to play him in crunch time. His ability to pass the ball and handle would be valuable off the bench.
Signing Simmons to a minimum contract and having him play 15 minutes per game off the bench would be a big help.
If he's cheap enough, Ben Simmons is worth the gamble for the Celtics
Boston doesn't have any illusions of making the NBA Finals next season. If they did, they wouldn't risk screwing up their locker room by bringing Simmons in. His work ethic is certainly a concern.
On a one-year flier, while the rest of the team tries to develop? That's a different story. If they can somehow resurrect him into an even average offensive player, that would be a win.
Once he was bought out by the Nets and signed with the Clippers, Simmons averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
