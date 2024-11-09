Celtics News: Boston Guard Already Demoted
The Boston Celtics are once again looking like one of the top teams in the NBA. Despite this, Boston is still sending four of its players to the Maine Celtics, its G-League affiliate.
The most notable name moving to the G-League is rookie shooting guard Baylor Scheierman, who was selected by the Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the 30th overall pick.
So far this season, Scheierman has averaged 1.3 points, 1.3 total rebounds, and six minutes played per game across three games. However, Scheierman's college stats show plenty of promise.
Scheierman had a lengthy college basketball career beginning in 2019 with South Dakota State. In his freshman year, Scheierman averaged six points, 4.7 total rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game across 32 games.
In his sophomore year, Scheierman essentially doubled every statistic, averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 total rebounds, four assists, and one steal per game across 23 games. He was named first-team All-Summit League for his play.
Scheierman's junior year was his first true breakout season, averaging 16.2 points per game and leading the conference in total rebounds per game (7.8) and assists per game (4.5). He was once again named first-team All-Summit League as well as Summit League Player of the Year.
After his junior season, Scherman entered the NCAA transfer portal while also declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft. He opted to stay at college and played for Creighton.
In his first year with Creighton, Scheierman averaged 12.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game and helped the team reach the Elite Eight.
In his second year with Creighton, Scheierman averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game as well as nine total rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He was named first-team All-Big East and earned third-team All-American honors. That season, Creighton made it to the Sweet Sixteen.
While this may seem like a demotion to the young player, this will actually serve as a great opportunity for Scheierman to grow. With Maine, Scheierman will be able to get more reps and become the player he is meant to be, especially since Boston's team is bloated with talent.
Scheierman will be joined by three two-way players: guard JD Davison, forward Drew Peterson, and forward Anton Watson.
Davison joined the Celtics in 2022. In three games this season, he has averaged 4.7 minutes played, one point, 0.3 total rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 steals.
Peterson joined the Celtics in 2023. Across two games this season he has averaged three minutes played, one block, 0.5 total rebounds, and 0.5 steals.
Like Scheierman, Watson was selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. He was selected in the second round with the 54th overall pick. He has yet to play this season but was a key player at Gonzaga. In his final college season, he averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 total rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
More Celtics: Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Move That Helped Boston Win It All Last Year