Celtics News: Boston Linked to Mountain West Guard in Latest Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics are in for another deep playoff run.
The Celtics have all the tools and pieces to do just that and be the last team standing, similar to what they did in 2024. That's their goal, and while that is the case, Boston will look to make their best selection in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The 2025 NBA Draft should be filled with talent. The Celtics are not projected to have a great pick. According to NBA insider for Bleacher Report Jonathan Wasserman, the Celtics have the No. 28 pick and he has them select the veteran college guard, Nique Clifford.
"With 26 points, nine assists, four threes and three stocks, Nique Clifford carried Colorado State past a 24-5 Utah State team over the weekend.
"More usage this year has unlocked more shot-creation, as he continues to show as a scorer generating his own drive-and-finish opportunities or separating into pull-ups and fallaways.
"Still, NBA teams will be drawn to the idea of Clifford in a Swiss Army knife role that taps into play-finishing, rebounding, passing and defensive playmaking, as well as this newer ability to start capitalizing one-on-one in space. He's the only player in the country averaging a double-double, at least four assists and a three-point make per game."
Clifford is currently at Colorado State and will likely hit the draft this summer. He is in the second school of his college career after spending the first three seasons as a Colorado Buffaloes. In the last two seasons, he has been with the Rams.
The Colorado native is having one heck of a fifth season. In 30 games thus far, Clifford is averaging 17.8 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three in 35.1 minutes of action.
Clifford stands at 6-foo-6 and weighs 200 pounds. He has been compared to Landry Fields.
The 22-year-old is more of a shot-creator, including solid drive-and-finish opportunities or separating into pull-ups or fade-aways.
He’s also a big-time athlete with explosive above-the-rim ability.
He can drive the ball, finish with either hand, and has a great touch in the lane.
After struggling with his shot earlier in his college career, Clifford has found his rhythm this year and is shooting the lights out from downtown and the FT line.
