How Many Titles Can Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Win Together?
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. They are the defending NBA champions after finally breaking through against the Dallas Mavericks last year.
Before winning last season, they had only made the NBA Finals one other time. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in 2022, but that was an important step for them.
Even though they didn't win the title that year, that experience was imperative to their victory last season. Now, the Celtics are set up to be title contenders for years to come.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are the two best players on the roster. They are two of the best players in the NBA because of their interchangeable skills.
Those two players are the foundation for what the franchise wants to do for the next ten years. Each of them has a very expensive contract that they are playing on now.
How many championships can this team win with these two in charge of the team? Tatum and Brown are so good on both sides of the ball.
They certainly can win this year. Even though the Celtics are far behind the Cavaliers for first in the Eastern Conference, they still feel that they can beat them in the playoffs.
Looking forward, there are a lot of other talented teams who can win titles in the next five to seven years. That is where Boston's title window lies.
It seems like four championships is the ceiling for what this duo can win on the Celtics. They already have one and have a really good shot of winning one again this season.
Three is the most realistic number. Four would mean that they are on part with what the Warriors were able to do with Steph Curry. That seems a bit out of reach.
As long as both Tatum and Brown are on the roster, they will be considered title contenders. They aren't leaving the Celtics anytime soon, either.
So far this season, Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Brown is averaging 23.2 points, six rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
