Celtics News: Bucks Star Khris Middleton to Return vs Boston
When the Boston Celtics take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, star forward Khris Middleton will be back in the lineup. Milwaukee has missed Middleton to start the season but the forward will be suiting up against the Celtics.
NBA insider Bobby Marks reported the news on social media.
The Bucks getting Middleton back for this matchup should only enhance everything. The two teams have already played each other twice, with Boston taking both contests so far this season.
Middleton gives the Bucks another scoring wing to use who can also play some defense. It should take some of the burden off other players, even if the veteran only sees the court for a limited time in his return.
But the rivalry between these two sides got even more intense after their last meeting. Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it after the game.
During the match, Antetokounmpo pretended to shake the hand of Brown, only to pull it away at the last second. Afterward, Brown seemed to take the gesture by Antetokounmpo the wrong way and called the star a child.
"Giannis is a child. I'm just focused on helping my team get a win and that's what we did tonight."
Antetokounmpo responded, not understanding why Brown was so angry.
"We always joke around with the flow of the game. It's something that I do to my kids, I play around. This is who I am. I play the game with fun, joy."
This led to the Bucks forward doubling-down on doing the move again.
"I think he's an incredible player. He always does the right thing to help his team win. But I'm just gonna continue to be me and at the end of the day if I'm called the child so be it. ... If I have another opportunity I'll do it again."
With this, it will be interesting to see if anything happens between these two sides in this game. Milwaukee has been battling back from a poor start to the season but the Celtics have looked like the best team in the NBA all season.
This third matchup should be fun to watch, especially with the return of Middleton now added in.
