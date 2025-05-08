Celtics News: Fire at TD Garden Results in Evacuation
Following Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, players, media members, and team personnel were temporarily evacuated from TD Garden — the home of the Boston Celtics — due to a fire incident.
Jay King of The Athletic reported the evacuation on X.
Zach Cox of the Boston Herald noted that the fire originated in an elevator shaft, prompting the precautionary measure.
Fortunately, multiple sources later confirmed it was safe to re-enter the arena. TD Garden issued an official statement regarding the situation, and Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS also posted an update on X.
"Fire alarm went off tonight post game and arena was evacuated. No one was injured. The cause of the fire alarm is currently under investigation."
The night for the Celtics and fans couldn't have been worse. They once again blew a 20-point home playoff lead and now sit in a massive 0-2 hole as they travel to New York for Games 3 and 4.
In the second half and beyond, the Celtics' performance was a copy-and-paste type from Game 1. For the second straight game, the Knicks clawed and scratched their way back into the game. Once again, they found a way, and the Celtics were mediocre down the stretch.
Knicks forward Mikal Bridges capped off another 20-point rally with his second consecutive game-clinching steal as New York edged Boston 91-90 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The Celtics will now look to regroup and return the favor to the Knicks, starting on Saturday for Game 3 of this series.
