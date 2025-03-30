Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Talks Continued Injury of Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics are one of the prohibitive favorites to win the NBA title this season. If they were to complete the task, they would be the first team to repeat as NBA champions since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
Boston has all the tools to be successful, and there aren't many teams that can match them in terms of overall firepower. One of the few things that could derail them is injuries, and it's taken hold of the team at different times this season.
Star forward Jaylen Brown has been dealing with a nagging knee injury, but he has been playing through it all. After the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla weighed in on the injury.
"You trust him, you trust the sports science team, you trust the trainers. You trust him taking care of the body, and he's doing everything can to be available — and he takes pride in that.”
Brown has been dealing with this knee injury over the past few weeks, but has pushed through to play. Boston wouldn't allow him to play if they felt he could aggravate it, but it remains a talking point with the postseason quickly approaching.
The Celtics need Brown to be healthy for the postseason run, and he is key to their overall success. The former NBA Finals MVP will likely ease his way into the playoffs, especially since the Celtics are in a great spot.
In 59 games this season, Brown is averaging 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. His consistency each time on the court has allowed the Celtics much flexibility, and they remain strong contenders due to his production.
Boston is essentially locked into the No. 2 seed of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, holding a record of 55-19. Due to this, they have the luxury of mixing rest in down the stretch of the season.
The team in front of them, the Cleveland Cavaliers, has dropped a few games of late, potentially opening the door for Boston to claim the top spot. However, this Celtics team isn't focused on seeding and just wants to be healthy for the playoffs.
