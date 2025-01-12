Celtics Trade Proposal Lands $15M Wing From West Contender
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA. They have a great chance to repeat as NBA Champions, but the future has some questions. This trade proposal would have them fix that problem while not giving up on the present. Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here's the proposal:
Celtics receive: Cam Whitmore
Rockets receive: Jaden Springer, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Boston would get a young player who has a lot of potential in this league. Right now, he's just on a team with too many other young players.
Whitmore has all of the physical traits that he needs to be a successful NBA player. What he needs to do is get on a team that doesn't have a logjam of other young players at his position.
While Whitmore likely wouldn't get many minutes this season, he would see more developmental playing time in the next couple of seasons. Boston still has to have an eye on the future even with the present so bright.
For Houston, they get a ton of draft compensation and another young player in return. Jaden Springer is someone that a lot of other NBA teams like.
Boston can afford to get rid of that first-round pick this year because they are looking at possibly winning an NBA title this year. That would mean that the pick would be at the end of the first round.
The Celtics are one of the few teams that might not be active at the trade deadline. They have a roster that wins a ton of games.
Right now, Boston is second in the Eastern Conference standings. They probably won't catch the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot, as they have a massive lead.
Still, the Celtics look like they will have home-court advantage throughout the playoffs until they would take on the Cavs. That's what they care about.
Cam Whitmore is averaging 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game this season. Springer is averaging 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game this year.
