Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors, Payton Pritchard Linked to Rockets, Jayson Tatum Returning?
Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons has emerged as a potential trade target after Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet suffered a major injury.
VanVleet will miss the upcoming season with an ACL tear, leaving the Rockets short at the guard position.
Usually, an organization would plug in a younger player, but the Rockets want to win now, and they could come calling for Simons.
Another player the Rockets might be interested in is guard Payton Pritchard, who has become a key part of Boston's offense in his sixth man role.
Pritchard can space the floor and score effectively. While he would definitely help cover Van Vleet's offense, the Celtics will probably ask for a decent package, and he lacks the playmaking skills needed to fit the role the Rockets have.
Finally, Jayson Tatum remains focused on his goal of potentially returning to the basketball court in 2026.
Whether it is possible remains uncertain, but even more doubtful is whether Tatum should rush back onto the court.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics Rising Star Named Trade Fit for Rockets After Fred VanVleet Injury
Celtics' Anfernee Simons Linked to West Powerhouse in Potential Trade
Jayson Tatum Wants to Return to Celtics Before End of Season, But Should He?
Will Jayson Tatum Return to Celtics This Season? Insiders Predict Timeline
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.