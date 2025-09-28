Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Anfernee Simons Trade Rumors, Payton Pritchard Linked to Rockets, Jayson Tatum Returning?

Nelson Espinal

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and forward Sam Hauser (30) during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons has emerged as a potential trade target after Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet suffered a major injury.

VanVleet will miss the upcoming season with an ACL tear, leaving the Rockets short at the guard position.

Usually, an organization would plug in a younger player, but the Rockets want to win now, and they could come calling for Simons.

Another player the Rockets might be interested in is guard Payton Pritchard, who has become a key part of Boston's offense in his sixth man role.

Pritchard can space the floor and score effectively. While he would definitely help cover Van Vleet's offense, the Celtics will probably ask for a decent package, and he lacks the playmaking skills needed to fit the role the Rockets have.

Finally, Jayson Tatum remains focused on his goal of potentially returning to the basketball court in 2026.

Whether it is possible remains uncertain, but even more doubtful is whether Tatum should rush back onto the court.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Rising Star Named Trade Fit for Rockets After Fred VanVleet Injury

Celtics' Anfernee Simons Linked to West Powerhouse in Potential Trade

Jayson Tatum Wants to Return to Celtics Before End of Season, But Should He?

Will Jayson Tatum Return to Celtics This Season? Insiders Predict Timeline

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News