Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Ex-Celtic Signs 3-Year Deal in Greece, Jayson Tatum Named Top 100 All Time, More

Gabe Smallson

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

A former Boston Celtics standout guard has inked a three-year deal with a club in Greece. The 32-year-old sharpshooter extends his basketball life overseas with a sizable extension.

Additionally, Bleacher Report recently released a top 100 NBA players of all time list, and Jayson Tatum, despite it feeling like he has just started his ascent to superstardom, is on the list.

If the work that Tatum has been putting in during his recovery from an Achilles tear is any indication of what's to come, the league is in for a rude awakening upon his highly anticipated return.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Celtics Standout Guard Signs 3-Year Deal With Greek Club

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Already Named Top 100 NBA Player of All Time

Former Celtics Champ Makes Surprising Prediction for Lakers’ Luka Doncic

Celtics Rookie Hugo Gonzalez Earns Rave Review From Former EuroLeague Superstar

Celtics Decision to Cut Young Guard Surprisingly Critical for Boston's Future

Celtics 10-Time Champ Ranked Surprisingly Low in Latest NBA Top 100 List

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News