Celtics Notes: Ex-Celtic Signs 3-Year Deal in Greece, Jayson Tatum Named Top 100 All Time, More
A former Boston Celtics standout guard has inked a three-year deal with a club in Greece. The 32-year-old sharpshooter extends his basketball life overseas with a sizable extension.
Additionally, Bleacher Report recently released a top 100 NBA players of all time list, and Jayson Tatum, despite it feeling like he has just started his ascent to superstardom, is on the list.
If the work that Tatum has been putting in during his recovery from an Achilles tear is any indication of what's to come, the league is in for a rude awakening upon his highly anticipated return.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Celtics Standout Guard Signs 3-Year Deal With Greek Club
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Already Named Top 100 NBA Player of All Time
Former Celtics Champ Makes Surprising Prediction for Lakers’ Luka Doncic
Celtics Rookie Hugo Gonzalez Earns Rave Review From Former EuroLeague Superstar
Celtics Decision to Cut Young Guard Surprisingly Critical for Boston's Future
Celtics 10-Time Champ Ranked Surprisingly Low in Latest NBA Top 100 List
Celtics Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.