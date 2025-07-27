Celtics' Jayson Tatum Already Named Top 100 NBA Player of All Time
Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum is already one of the 100 greatest men to ever play in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report, as they have recently created a list of their all-time top 100 rankings.
Bleacher Report honored Tatum with the No. 93 spot on the list through just eight seasons of play.
Across this span, which appears not to even scratch the surface of what many believe the 27-year-old will accomplish, Tatum has earned six All-Star nods, four All-NBA First Teams, an All-NBA Third team honor, an Eastern Conference Finals MVP award, and, of course, a 2024 NBA championship trophy.
Tatum has averaged 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across his time in the league. He has shot an efficient 45.9 percent from the field, 37 percent from 3, and an effective field goal percentage of 53.3 percent.
In the playoffs, Tatum takes it to another level, averaging 24.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game.
Although eight seasons may seem premature, Bleacher Report not only addressed this, but explained how in spite of it, leads into Tatum's belonging on the list.
"Jayson Tatum’s inclusion may be seen as a rush to coronation. He isn’t even halfway through his career," Bleacher Report allowed.
Tatum will also likely miss most of the year while recovering from a brutal Achilles tendon tear.
"Then again, that’s kind of the point," Bleacher Report added. "He has been a positive-impact player on both sides of the ball since entering the league, mostly for a title contender, and already was the best player on a championship team. That is all before turning 28."
Perhaps one of the biggest markers of what the rest of Tatum's NBA legacy will be is how the superstar recovers from the Achilles injury.
The tear is known to greatly hamper or severely alter the career of elite athletes who, unfortunately, go under the knife because of it. Tatum has already seemed to be making excellent progress and recently posted a picture showing that he is out of his supportive boot.
Although the past eight seasons are worthy of a top-100 list, perhaps the next chapter of Tatum's career will lead to his name moving closer to the No. 1 spot as the years go on.
