Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Injury Update, 76ers Missing 3 Players, Anfernee Simons Trade Prediction
After quite a long offseason, the Boston Celtics will finally play regular season basketball today. There is still a question as to whether or not Jaylen Brown will be participating, however, as the Celtics recently listed him as questionable on the injury report.
While Brown's status is still up in the air, Boston's opponent on Wednesday night — the Philadelphia 76ers — won't be at full strength. There are three key players on the 76ers roster who will not be available, but in a stark difference from last season, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid will be active.
Finally, the Celtics have a trade prediction regarding Anfernee Simons. A team insider doesn't think Simons will end his 2025-26 season in Boston, and detailed how the potential deal can get the Celtics under the luxury tax completely.
