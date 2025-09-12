Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Talks Leaving Boston, Jayston Tatum Compared to Hall of Famer, More
Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is set to carry a majority of the scoring load this season, but he recently touched on the idea that he could leave the Celtics one day. The would-be move is something that Brown said his grandma would certainly approve of.
In other news, a Hall of Famer gave fellow superstar Jayson Tatum a glowing review, comparing the Celtics forward's game to his own. The Hall of Famer also gave his thoughts on the shot selection he sees in today's game, and how Tatum can benefit from more midrange buckets.
Finally, a Celtics insider predicted his candidate for who he believes will have a breakout year. The uncertainty at the center position helps make the case for this up-and-coming big man.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Says He Could Leave Boston For East Rival One Day
Hall of Famer Says Celtics' Jayson Tatum Most Resembles Him in Current NBA
Celtics Insider Predicts Top Breakout Candidate for Upcoming Season
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals He Turned Down $50 Million Deal From Nike
Celtics Guard's Jumpshot Got Stamp of Approval From Steph Curry
