Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Jaylen Brown Talks Leaving Boston, Jayston Tatum Compared to Hall of Famer, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball around Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes the ball around Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is set to carry a majority of the scoring load this season, but he recently touched on the idea that he could leave the Celtics one day. The would-be move is something that Brown said his grandma would certainly approve of.

In other news, a Hall of Famer gave fellow superstar Jayson Tatum a glowing review, comparing the Celtics forward's game to his own. The Hall of Famer also gave his thoughts on the shot selection he sees in today's game, and how Tatum can benefit from more midrange buckets.

Finally, a Celtics insider predicted his candidate for who he believes will have a breakout year. The uncertainty at the center position helps make the case for this up-and-coming big man.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Says He Could Leave Boston For East Rival One Day

Hall of Famer Says Celtics' Jayson Tatum Most Resembles Him in Current NBA

Celtics Insider Predicts Top Breakout Candidate for Upcoming Season

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals He Turned Down $50 Million Deal From Nike

Celtics Guard's Jumpshot Got Stamp of Approval From Steph Curry

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News