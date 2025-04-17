Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Disrespect, Jaylen Brown Injury Advice, Kristaps Porzingis Update
Here is all the latest news and reports you need to know about the Boston Celtics heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic.
Former NBA Guard Slams Media for Disrespecting Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
The key factor in the Celtics' success has been power forward Jayson Tatum, who is once again having an MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.8 points, 8.7 total rebounds, six assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 72 games.
Despite this, Tatum hasn't garnered the same attention as other incredible players like Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. And one NBA veteran feels like this is massive disrespect to the six-time NBA All-Star.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Injury Advice He Gave to Jaylen Brown
Another player suffering from injury is guard Jaylen Brown, who has averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Despite having a knee injury, Brown was recently seen at practice.
Throughout this process, Brown has gotten advice from center Kristaps Porzingis, who has suffered multiple injuries in the past. Despite this injury, Brown is planning on once again being an integral part of the Celtics' playoff journey.
A four-time NBA All-Star, Brown was named NBA Finals MVP last season when Boston won the NBA Championship.
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Reveals Major Health Update Ahead of Playoff Opener
Speaking of Porzingis and injuries, the big man has once again suffered an injury heading into the postseason. Now, he has given an update on his precarious injury status.
According to Porzingis, he is taking care of himself and feels good and healthy. Needless to say, it is safe to assume that he will be in the NBA Playoffs once again.
This season, the former NBA All-Star has averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 total rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.
